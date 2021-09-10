Worthing Suidice Prevention Day: hundreds to be trained to spot people in crisis

Ann Feloy with her son Oliver, who she lost to suicide in 2017. Picture courtesy of Olly's Future

A free 90-minute online training course has been designed for people who work or volunteer with the public, including car park attendants, volunteers at food banks and bar staff – those who are more likely to be in contact with someone who is considering suicide.

The initiative is being delivered by a coalition of local organisations, which includes West Sussex Mind, Worthing Samaritans, Olly’s Future and Adur & Worthing Councils.

Many people have struggled with their mental health issues after experiencing health or financial worries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. And with the Furlough Scheme due to end in October, the impact is expected to be further felt across Adur and Worthing.

‘Talking About Suicide – Ten Tools’ was developed by Olly’s Future along with suicide prevention training organisation Start the Conversation.

The course will be delivered on several dates between September to December. The aim is to equip public-facing workers with the knowledge and skills to support someone in crisis. The Living Works START Suicide Prevention e-learning course, which is funded by West Sussex Mind, is also available for participants who wish to take a course that they can complete in their own time.

The founder of Olly’s Future, Ann Feloy, lost her son Oliver (Olly) to suicide on February 14, 2017.

She said: “I miss my son so dearly and would hate for anyone to go through the pain of loss that I feel every day. By developing this training, I wanted to equip people with the skills I wish I’d had to help Oliver. “It is a privilege to work with other mental health charities in Adur and Worthing to save lives from suicide. All the work we do at Olly’s Future is in memory of my son.”