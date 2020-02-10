Worthing students benefit from Royal Academy life drawing workshop

Art students at a Worthing school were challenged during a life-drawing workshop with the Royal Academy.

The enrichment opportunity was offered to GCSE students in year ten at Chatsmore Catholic High School.

Staff said the workshop took the students out of their comfort zone, challenging them to take a risk with different ways of working.

The pieces produced will go towards the final grade and the students will be able to include the workshop on their CV, to help with applications for further education and work.

An expert tutor led the lesson and a live model posed in a leotard. The students worked mainly in charcoal on large scale A1 paper, focusing on the figure as a whole, tonal variation and mark making.