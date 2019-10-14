Worthing Splashpoint set to reopen

Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing hopes to reopen today (Monday, October 14).

It was forced to close yesterday (Sunday, October 13) ‘until further notice’ due to issues with its water systems.

A statement on its Facebook page said: “Following the plumbing issue at Splashpoint Leisure Centre that meant we had to close the building, we are pleased to say that engineers are working hard to rectify the problem so that we can open on Monday as normal.

“The issue meant there was no water to the toilets and as such, with no working toilets throughout, we had to close the building until the problem was fixed.

“We apologise again for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience whilst the issue is resolved.”

