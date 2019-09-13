Worthing seafront rape: arrested teenager released without charge

A Worthing teenager arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on the seafront in East Worthing has been released without charge, police said.

The 19-year-old man, who was arrested by detectives following the incident on the seafront in East Worthing on Sunday evening (September 8), has been released and no further action is being taken against him.

Sussex Police

However the investigation is still ongoing and several lines of enquiry are currently being pursued, police added.

Officers said they were keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

What happened?

The victim, in her twenties, was walking along New Parade off the A259 Brighton Road, East Worthing, near the Splashpoint Leisure Centre, shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday when she was approached by a man who initially asked for directions but then took her to the beach and raped her, police said.

The man then left the area on foot.

The woman sought help from a passer-by and the police were informed. She is currently receiving support from specialist officers.

Detective Sergeant Ed Bohnet of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "Many thanks to the local people who have already contacted us offering information and assistance.

"Our investigation is still very much ongoing and we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who has any other information that might help. You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Neston."