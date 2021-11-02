Don Lock — a member of the Worthing Excelsior Cycling Club for 50 years — was killed in a road rage attack on the A24 in Findon on July 16, 2015.

It happened just two weeks after the 79-year-old was given the all clear from prostate cancer.

The stunned Worthing community rallied round Don’s heartbroken family to raise funds for a memorial.

Fundraising events were held and a large donation was received from the Worthing Excelsior Cycling Club.

This has culminated in the creation of a touching, commemorative sculpture, which was unveiled on the promenade adjacent to the new Bayside development. on Saturday.

Don’s son, Andrew, said the overriding emotion was one of relief.

“Finally at last, we’ve managed to achieve what we’ve been working on,” he said. “It’s been about five years and it was a constant slow process. “I didn’t give up and, personally, I’m really chuffed and proud of it.

“It is a really fitting tribute to dad and to the world of cycling. It is something people can stop and look at and admire for years to come and take inspiration from.

“Dad would be overwhelmed with that.”

A two-metre high sloped Caithness flagstone bearing a carving of a cyclist and an inscription celebrating the joy of cycling has been set up.

Don’s family had worked with Worthing Borough Council to find a suitable location and it was agreed the site’s proximity to the seafront cycle path made it an ideal location.

After hours of rain, the sun came out just as the ceremony began, with around 60 people — incldung family, friends, work colleagues and local business people — in attendance.

Andrew added: “It was a good turn-out.

“A lot of people were impressed with it [the sculpture]. They were surpised by the quality and size of the stone,

“It’s not going anywhere for a long, long time.”

Andrew thanked everybody who donated money and contributed to the various auctions.

He said: “Hopefully they are glad they have contributed to a fantastic tribute and inspiration for people to get out and enjoy life.”

Paying tribute to his dad, Andrew added: “Everywhere he went, people loved him. They loved him just for being himself.

“He was unassuming and was just kind to everybody.

“He would never say anything nasty to anybody. He helped all sorts of people from all walks of life.

“There’s been a fantastic response from people who didn’t even know dad. I am very proud.

“He would be overwhelmed with the amount of people that he touched in his life.”

Don’s killer, Matthew Daley — who was diagnosed with paranoid scizophrenia — was found guilty of manslaughter and was given a life sentence in July 2016. Read more here

