Worthing says goodbye to ‘strong family lady’ May Doe with magnificent floral procession

Those were the words of Gill Ayres, whose mum, Worthing resident May Doe, was laid to rest alongside her husband, Nelson, this week.

May died in October, at the age of 83, ten years after Nelson. They had been married since 1958.

In keeping with the Romany family tradition, a magnificent floral procession was held through the town on Tuesday (November 2), culminating at Durrington Cemetery in Findon Road.

Gill said: “Mum is now reunited with her loving husband. We feel honoured to have had them as our parents.

“They met when they were both 16.

“They lived in Durrington all their married life. They had a very happy life together.

“They were both idolised by their three daughters, four grandchildren and six great-granchildren who all came to the funeral. We all wore poppys mum had knitted.”

Gill said her mum knitted for the charity Storm Ministries, as well as the premature babies at Worthing Hospital and all the family nieces and nephews.

“She was a really strong woman,” Gill added. “She was very kind and caring.

“She still kept in touch with all her schoolfriends and about nine of them still used to go out together.

“She was a strong family lady and a real character.”

Gill said each floral display had a personal meaning and told the story of May’s life.

“We had a lot of fun,” she said.

“She is back with my dad, who is next to his brother, who is next to his sister.

“We have followed a family tradition from our grandad Charlie Doe.”

Gill was thrilled with the turn-out as friends and family came out in their droves to say goodbye.

She added: “My dad was from the Romany side and my mum was from an Irish background.

“My dad was one of 15. They were the original flower sellers in Worthing, Offington and down the town.

“Everyone came out in the support of the family.

“We can’t praise Dillistone [Funeral Directors] enough. They have been fantastic. They never leave your side.”

