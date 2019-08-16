Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 – everything you need to know as popular event returns

The two-day Worthing Rotary Carnival is returning to town for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

This year’s event, which has the theme of toys, takes place on Sunday, August 25, and Monday, August 26.

It will see Steyne Gardens become home to a host of stalls, children’s amusements, a circus, a dog show and live music each day from 10am to 6pm.

On Monday, a grand procession of 20 floats will makes its way along the seafront to the green space.

The procession will assemble between 10am and 12pm along West Parade, before departing at 12.30pm.

Winners of a ‘best entry’ competition will be announced in three categories on stage at Steyne Gardens at 2pm.

The event is being organised by Worthing Rotary Club and Highdown Rotary, after West Worthing Rotary Club closed after 65 years of service.

Organisers are still looking for more volunteers to get involved in the event and help make it a success.

Anyone who can spare an hour or two is asked to get in touch by visiting the Highdown Rotary club website here or the Worthing Rotary club website here.

SEE MORE: A-levels: Worthing teenager with cancer who took her exams in hospital celebrates incredible results

HM Courts Service: Results list for August 9 to 14, 2019

Watch police in action in Sussex as they launch new scheme to combat crime