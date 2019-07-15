Created with Sketch.
Worthing Pride took place on Saturday. Pictures: Liz Pearce.

Worthing Pride: More pictures from Saturday’s event

Thousands of people attended the second Worthing Pride event on Saturday, which organisers have said was a huge success.

Co-organiser James Spencer said: “It is great for our town that Pride has brought people here for the first time, so they can see what great bars and coffee shops we have and what a lovely place it is to be.”

