Worthing Pride in pictures: huge crowds gather for seafront procession

Thousands of revellers lined the promenade for the parade, which began at The Burlington Hotel at midday and ended at Beach House Grounds next to the Splashpoint Centre, where the event takes place. Can you spot yourself or your friends in our pictures?

The Worthing Pride parade along the seafront drew massive crowds. Can you spot yourself in our photos? Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The Worthing Pride parade along the seafront drew massive crowds. Can you spot yourself in our photos? Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The Worthing Pride parade along the seafront drew massive crowds. Can you spot yourself in our photos? Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

The Worthing Pride parade along the seafront drew massive crowds. Can you spot yourself in our photos? Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more