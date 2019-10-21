Worthing pier’s Southern Pavilion closed ahead of refurbishment

The new owners of Worthing Pier’s Southern Pavilion have closed the cafe ahead of a full refurbishment and rebrand.

The cafe was shut its doors for the final time in its current form on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, the new owners said they hoped to be back open next Spring.

They said: “We are looking at changing the internal configurations of the venue, we’ve got some ideas, and we are working with a design team to bring in some changes as we seek to bring a full food offer back.

“To do that, we need a bigger kitchen, a much better bar.

“We need to change the staircases to allow people back upstairs.

“The building is a magnificent art deco structure, and this can’t be changed.

“But we can make the space more inviting, we can make it more approachable, and we think more people will want to use it.”

Last month, Alex Hole, the managing director of the popular Perch on Lancing’s Beach Green, confirmed the purchase of the Southern Pavilion freehold.

He said he planned to completely renovate the interior of the cafe, which would have ‘a similar feel’ to the Perch.

The Southern Pavilion had been trading for the last few weeks with a limited menu and Mr Hole said the reception had been ‘really positive’ so far.

His plans to improve the cafe will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

