Worthing Pier has been closed as gale force winds batter the south coast.

According to a tweet from Adur and Worthing councils, the pier will remain closed until 9am tomorrow morning (January 14).

Worthing Pier

Earlier today the Met Office released a yellow weather warning of winds up to 80mph and torrential rain as Storm Brendan hits the UK.

The councils' tweet said future closures of the pier were possible during the storm, with the beach office set to monitor conditions.