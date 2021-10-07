Worthing Observation Wheel removed from seafront after summer season

The Worthing Observation Wheel has been removed from the seafront.

The ferris wheel, on the promenade, has been a popular attraction for Worthing over the last three years, and Worthing Borough Council is keeping open options for a potential fourth appearance next summer.

A spokesman for Adur & Worthing Councils said: “As a council we are very happy with the arrangement and believe the Worthing Observation Wheel complements our seafront destination offer and the mix of attractions we are looking to create there for visitors and residents alike.

“We will of course be keeping our plans for the seafront under review and will explore options for the Worthing Observation Wheel or similar attraction to be situated on that spot next year.”

1. Worthing seafront, Worthing Pier and the Worthing Observation Wheel in 2020. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales

2. Worthing Observation Wheel has been removed after its third season on the seafront. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Worthing Observation Wheel has been removed after its third season on the seafront. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Worthing Observation Wheel has been removed after its third season on the seafront. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales