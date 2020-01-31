Worthing nightclub opens: take a look inside the transformed venue

A Worthing nightclub has reopened - and you can take a look inside the transformed venue here.

Jungle Club, formerly Liquid Lounge, has been transformed after the space was taken over by Manuka bar owner Ben Thompson and his business partner Alex Elsden-Smith. New features of the Chatsworth Road nightclub include a ball pit, inspired by Alex's work at some London venues. Ahead of the opening, which took place at 10pm tonight (January 31), Ben said he was very excited to share the results of the last few weeks of renovations with the public. He said: "I think the inside looks better than we could have ever dreamed of. It is a total transformation; it is beautiful to see." The club will be open on Fridays from 10pm to 3pm, and on Saturdays from 10pm to 3.30pm. Ben said they planned to start opening on Thursdays with a 'big student night'. He also teased that some 'high-profile DJs' had been booked for the coming weeks.

Jungle Club in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

The dance floor of Jungle Club in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

Jungle Club in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

Owners Alex Elsden-Smith and Ben Thompson

