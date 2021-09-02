Worthing man wants to ‘revitalise’ the old Wheatsheaf pub to help migrants

Mike, 84, who founded the Global Community Development Network charity, said the old Wheatsheaf pub on Richmond Road in Worthing is an ‘interesting premises’ and he plans to start a campaign in hope to transform it into an International Centre to support people coming to the UK from overseas.

Mike said: “Being a Christian, after I finished a career in business development I just felt I was being asked to use my experience to help those who are struggling, that was when I retired at 60, so for the past 25 years I’ve been trying to do that.”

Mike added that the old Wheatsheaf pub could be ‘put to good use’. He continued: “The old building could be put to good use as a cultural centre or an international development centre which could encourage people to come in and bring council services into one place for migrants and to provide a base for my charity work and maybe one or two other charities who are helping overseas.

Mike Tyler is hoping to start a campaign to revitalise the closed Wheatsheaf Pub adjoining the library as an International Centre for Worthing. Pic S Robards

“But such a development would need much local support.”

One of Mike’s goals is to encourage migrants to play a ‘full part in the community’ and create one place that people can visit. He added: “I want people to be encouraged and equipped to settle into the community, understand cultural differences, have English language tutition, and have access to council services at the same place.”

