Worthing Lions Festival 2019. Fireworks from the end of the pier

Worthing Lions Festival fireworks and more – in pictures

Crowds flocked to Worthing on Saturday and Sunday, where the Worthing Lions Festival 2019 was in full swing.

A host of classic vehicles were in Steyne Gardens on Saturday, with some American hot-rods and custom cars rolling in on Sunday. There was also the ever-popular funfair and seafront market on the prom, and a spectacular fireworks display from the end of the pier on Saturday night.

Worthing Lions Festival 2019. Classic vehicles, the seafront market and fair on the Saturday
Stephen Goodger/JPIMedia
Worthing Lions Festival 2019. Custom vehicles in Steyne Gardens
Eddie Mitchell
Worthing Lions Festival 2019. Custom vehicles in Steyne Gardens
Eddie Mitchell
Worthing Lions Festival 2019. Classic vehicles, the seafront market and fair on the Saturday
Stephen Goodger/JPIMedia
