Worthing Lido leaseholder ‘dismayed’ by petition to ‘restore’ site

A petition calling for Worthing Lido be restored has had a negative impact on the business running at the site and a ‘counter-productive impact’ on tourism in Worthing, the leaseholder has said.

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition, started by two members of the local Labour party, which calls for the council to ‘prioritise the restoration’ of the building and ‘put it to best use’ for the community.

Councillor Beccy Cooper, leader of the Labour Group, said the Lido was a ‘fantastic community asset’ with ‘huge potential’.

But Martin Barrett, the leaseholder for the building, which is owned by Worthing Borough Council, said it was already a ‘leading visitor attraction in Worthing’.

Mr Barrett said he was ‘shocked and dismayed’ to see the petition being promoted by Labour councillors, adding: “The petition has already had a negative effect on my business and 35 staff who work there, with countless people asking me if the business is closing and what the future may hold.

“I am baffled at this action being taken towards my business especially considering I am leaseholder of the council of which some of the Labour Councillors involved in the petition represent.”

He said the petition was having ‘counter-productive impact for tourism in Worthing’.

“Myself and staff work hard to uphold a quality assured visitor attraction as accredited by Visit England in August this year, and to maintain the position of being a leading visitor attraction in Worthing,” he said.

“All the pricing on site from the ice cream shop, cafe. children’s rides and in the amusements is aimed carefully between the fine line of being affordable to the many not the few, whilst also allowing adequate income for reinvestment in upgrading the facilities and for maintenance work.”

Mr Barrett plans to raise the issue at a full council meeting in Worthing tonight.

The petition suggests that the swimming pool at the site, which still exists beneath the temporary floor, could be reinstated.

But Mr Barrett said this would require ‘expensive repairs’ and would not be realistic.

Any Lido pool would have to be built from scratch, he said, adding that this would demand ‘considerable funding’.

Mr Barrett said the Family Entertainment Centre that he runs currently attracts ‘hundreds of thousands of visitors each year’.

In addition, the bandstand at the site saw ‘a record 29 performances’ on the stage this year, which were privately funded by the business in order that members of the public could watch the entertainment for free, he said.

Mr Barrett said reviews were carried out each year to see whether there was scope to improve the attraction.

A roof, which could cover all or most of the outside floor area of the Lido, was currently being considered.

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said: “While we own the lido, the day-to-day operation and offer is the responsibility of a private operator who has a long-term lease on the building.

“The council maintains a good working relationship with them to understand their plans for this landmark.

“Longer term, the lido forms part of our ambitious and wide-reaching seafront strategy which is already bearing fruit, through the creation of high-quality visitor attractions, such as the WOW Observation Wheel and new 200-cover beachside restaurant which received planning permission last week.”

