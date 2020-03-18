Worthing launches its first vegan food bank network

Worthing's vegan community has come together to form its first vegan food bank network.

Members of the public have joined local independent traders in providing vegan food and hygiene products on a drop-in basis for vegans and non-vegans in need.

Worthing Vegan Food Bank

It was founded this week by Worthing resident Pia Offord, who wanted to find a new way to give back to the community.

“Seeing people struggle in supermarkets and reading many desperate stories on social media by fellow Worthing residents, I wanted to come up with a way to support our ever-growing vegan community," she said.

“I feel there is a need for an all-vegan food bank in our town, so I decided to reach out to various vegan-friendly, independent businesses in the Worthing area. Within the hour we came together to start the Worthing Vegan Food Bank Network.”

The scheme is entirely volunteer-leg and relies on donations from locals and businesses to supply a 'drop-in, donate and claim' of non-perishable, in-date food and hygiene products.

It was initially established at Field Row take-away and was swiftly joined by vegan eatery Cactus Kitchen Gals, based in High Street.

Pia said the group made a start on a small but central network of support for people in vulnerable situations, without compromising their business ethics.

“We are now working with further independent, local businesses on opening various donation andand claim points throughout Worthing," she added.

"We are also in the process of launching a donation based parcel-delivery service with vegan shop and café Conscious Cow.

"For more information about how to get involved and to make use of this free service, search for the dedicated Worthing Vegan Food Bank Network Group on Facebook or contact pia.offord@gmail.com."