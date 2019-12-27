Worthing Hospital given thousands by friends and family of ‘Littlehampton legend’

Friends and family of popular Littlehampton man Westley Campbell have raised thousands in his memory.

In May, his sister Dani Heppenstall hosted a two-hour fitnessathon and his friends Ryan Blackwood and Cherie Sykes held a race night which combined raised £9,200.

On December 19, John Price from Worthing Hospital collected the cheque, and proceeds will go towards the hospital’s cardiac ward.

Westley, known for his involvement in local sports clubs, died in May 2018 of heart failure aged 37.

Dani said: “This big friendly giant will never be forgotten in his home town of Littlehampton.”