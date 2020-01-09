Worthing has second People’s Postcode Lottery win in six days

Worthing has had its second People’s Postcode Lottery win in six days.

The Findon Valley postcode BN14 0DA was picked out on Saturday, January 4, in the final week of the #30KADAY Christmas campaign and the £30,000 prize went to one resident in Vale Drive.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

Worthing winner scoops £30,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery

Now ten more people in Worthing are celebrating after the postcode BN12 6FH was today picked out as a Daily Prize winner.

The lucky ticket holders in Nightingale Avenue, Durrington, each win £1,000 thanks to their lucky postcode.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What an amazing surprise and a great way to start the year. Congratulations to all our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by The Wildlife Trusts, which has received more than £10.7million in funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The next opportunity for Sussex to apply for funding will be January 21. Visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk for more information.