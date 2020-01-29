Worthing has best wedding venue in the country, 2020 Wedding Industry Awards reveal

A Worthing manor house has been crowned the best town or city wedding venue in the country at the national final of the 2020 Wedding Industry Awards reveal.

The Grade II listed Field Place Manor House & Barns won the south east title in November, for the second year running, and went on to win the category overall at a ceremony held at Café de Paris in London on January 15.

Amanda Millis, weddings and functions manager, reacts to the Field Place Manor House & Barns win at the 2020 Wedding Industry Awards

Amanda Millis, weddings and functions manager, said: “I am absolutely over the moon for our venue to have won the national award for best venue town or city 2020.

“To have been part of the Wedding Industry Awards process for the last three years, achieving regional highly commended 2018, regional winner 2019 and 2020 and to achieve national ainner 2020 is just fabulous.

“It is real credit to our couples, who we are so honoured to look after through all the planning and each and every wedding day here. Their feedback to the judging panel is so thorough, intended with such gratitude, I truly am so grateful for all their comments.”

Judges noted how often couples name-checked individual members of staff in their comments, showing they had got to know them really well on a personal level.

Amanda Millis, weddings and functions manager, with the team from Field Place Manor House & Barns accepting the national award for best town or city wedding venue

Mark Byerley, facility manager, said: “I am so very happy for our team, it is a great achievement for us to be awarded national winners in such a prestigious competition.

“We take such care of our guests, which goes with many hours of co-ordination and work. Such a lot of effort is put in to ensure that each wedding runs perfectly, so it is great to be recognised for all the enthusiasm that goes in, not to mention all the work we have done in investing in our venue.”

The national winner of best countryside venue was Beeston Manor in Preston.