Worthing graffiti portrait of masterchef winner Kenny Tutt is vandalised

A popular spray painted mural in Worthing town centre of the masterchef winner Kenny Tutt has been vandalised.

The graffiti tribute was one of several artworks by Worthing's answer to Banksy, the artist Horace, which appeared around the town earlier this year.

Kenny and Lucy Tutt outside Pitch in Warwick Street

Photo gallery: Graffiti portraits of town icons appear by mystery artist

But at some point recently the mural to Kenny Tutt in Warwick Street, which is just metres away from his restaurant Pitch, had been scrawled over with a green smiley face and the word 'sorry'.

The popularity and value of the mural was underlined earlier this year when councillors in Worthing agreed to let it remain, despite the fact that it was painted on a listed building, meaning that it technically required planning permission.

Councillor Paul High said it was 'absolutely a tourist attraction for our town' while councillor Helen Silman said it was 'a gift to the town' - read more from the meeting here.

The vandalised mural in Warwick Street, Worthing

Another of the portraits of Worthing's icons, which depicts the Team GB sportswoman Lauren Jones, has also reportedly been vandalised.

When the mural first appeared on the wall of The Piggery eatery in Broadwater, Lauren - who was the Junior World Champion for wheelchair tennis in 2013 - tweeted that she was ‘buzzing to find out I will be joining the famous figures on Worthing’s walls’.

SEE MORE: Ribbon is cut on builders merchants’ new branch

Worthing seafront rape: Police release CCTV images of man they want to interview

Worthing Food and Drink Festival is a hit with the crowds