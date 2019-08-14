Worthing entrepreneurs to pitch their porridge on BBC2 show Dragons’ Den on Sunday

Worthing-based entrepreneurs Jacqueline Barleycorn and Matt Hunt are set to pitch The Great British Porridge Co. on BBC2 show Dragons’ Den.

Looking to secure a £50,000 investment for 10 per cent of their business, Jacqueline and Matt will pitch their 100 per cent natural, no added sugar, dairy and gluten-free instant porridges to the five dragons on Sunday night.

Jacqueline Barleycorn who founded The Great British Porridge Co. is hoping to get an investment on Dragons' Den. Photo: Ruby-Roux Photography.

Jacqueline founded The Great British Porridge Co. in January, 2018. The brand has quickly grown, to be sold across the UK and abroad.

The pair are seeking the additional investment in order to develop new products, maximise marketing opportunities and increase sales overseas.

Dragons’ Den is on BBC2 on Sunday night at 9pm.