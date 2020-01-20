Created with Sketch.
Worthing councillors pose with dozens of potholes for National Pothole Day

Last week National Pothole Day drew attention to an issue that, for many people, is the bane of their existence.

Potholes tear up tires, damage suspensions and send cyclists flying all over Worthing and beyond – made worse by the cold, wet weather. Worthing councillors Bob Smytherman and Martin McCabe have been campaigning for more to be done to repair them and on National Pothole Day (January 15), the pair pointed out some of the worst in the town. Do you recognise any of these?

