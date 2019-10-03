Worthing choral concert to raise funds for St Barnabas House

A new patron for St Barnabas House has enlisted her talented grandson and fellow choristers for a unique fundraising concert at Christ Church in Worthing.

Margaret Bamford OBE DL is one of two new patrons appointed by St Barnabas to help raise awareness of the work of the hospice. She is joined by Caroline Nicholls DL, who served last year as High Sheriff for West Sussex.

Joanna Bacon and Wendy Bardsley, from St Barnabas, Margaret Bamford, Matthew Bamford and Caroline Nicholls at Christ Church

Margaret's grandson, Matthew Bamford, is the conductor and founder of Invicta Voices, a London based “a cappella” choir and he is creating a special programme for the concert on Saturday, November 16.

Titled Shining Night, it will feature choral masterpieces that reflect the hours from dusk to dawn - including works from Lauridsen, Vaughan Williams, Rachmaninoff, Gjello, Sullivan and Brahms.

Margaret said: “St Barnabas House and its staff and volunteers do so much to support so many people with life-limiting illnesses - and both Caroline and I know of friends and their families who have received their remarkable care. We both feel very honoured to have been invited to serve as Patrons and support their vital work.

“I am thrilled and very proud that Matthew has agreed to arrange this special concert - I know that all who attend will enjoy a unique and delightful evening in the company of Invicta Voices."

The choir was formed in 2014 by Matthew and fellow students while studying at the University of Kent. The singers now come from all walks of life and include teachers, lawyers, financiers and film producers who share a passion for music and choral singing. The choir has enjoyed some unique opportunities, including performances at the House of Lords and Canterbury Cathedral.

Christ Church, in Grafton Road, Worthing, last year hosted the traditional High Sheriff’s service for Judges, Emergency Services and the Community - the first time it had been held in the borough.

The event will run from 5pm to 7.30pm and includes a complimentary drinks reception. Tickets are £15 each and are available from www.invictavoices.eventbrite.co.uk or by contacting Wendy Bardsley at St Barnabas wendy.bardsley@stbh.org.uk