Worthing Children’s Parade cancelled amid change in leadership

Worthing Children’s Parade has cancelled this year’s event after being taken over by a new management team.

The annual staple of our town’s summer has been directed by Caroline Woodward for the past five years, but in October the head of creative and expressive arts at St Andrew’s High School decided to step down.

Last year's David Walliams themed parade was described as 'the best ever'

The mother-of-two said her new role as faculty head saw her workload increase ‘dramatically’ and she wanted to spend more time with her children.

“It has been a very difficult decision for me to reach,” she said.

“I have really enjoyed working on this project, nurturing it and growing it into what it is today. However, I feel it now needs someone who can dedicate the time to developing it further and taking it to the next level.

“Over the years the parade has achieved so many things and provided the young people of Worthing many opportunities to become involved in artistic endeavours.

“From running arts workshops in over 24 different schools across Worthing and further afield, using industry professionals to work alongside students, running workshops for families with younger pre-school age children, funding an arts awards program that enabled 30 students from various across Worthing to gain their arts award, and of course our celebrity guests Julia Donaldson and David Walliams which helped us promote a love of reading and children’s literature.”

Caroline said last year’s David Walliams-themed parade, where the author made an appearance, was the ‘best ever’.

“I have loved working with all the schools, teachers, children and the general public over the last five years the parade has been in my care,” she added.

“It really has brought me so much joy seeing your creations and celebrating your favourite characters from cherished stories and I feel humbled to have been able to play a part in the life of my local community.

“Thank you for the great times we had over the last few years and I am very proud to have been able to work with you all on this fantastic community project.”

Caroline had worked with Worthing Borough Council to hand over the reins to Same Sky, a community organisation that runs Brighton Children’s Parade and events in both Brighton and Worthing.

The group wanted time to ‘remodel’ the parade, she said, so had taken the decision to cancel this year’s event, but planned to return next year.