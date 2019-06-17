Worthing Children’s Parade 2019 – more pictures

Twenty schools and community groups from across the area took part in this year’s event, with the theme being the books of David Walliams – and the author even made a surprise appearance delighting the crowds.
View more
The sun shone on Saturday as people turned out in their thousands for the annual Worthing Children’s Parade.
Twenty schools and community groups from across the area took part in this year’s event, with the theme being the books of David Walliams – and the author even made a surprise appearance delighting the crowds.