Worthing charity shop set for makeover, in response to feedback from customers

A charity shop in Broadwater is getting a makeover, in response to feedback from customers.

Guild Care will be closing its shop in Broadwater Street West from Monday, February 24, to Monday, March 2, for refurbishment.

Guild Care's charity shop in Broadwater is getting a makeover. Picture: Google Maps

The Worthing-based charity will be redecorating and introducing new fixtures and fittings, in response to feedback from customers. This will make more space for high-demand recycled and pre-loved products, such as clothes, children’s toys, bric-a-brac, electrical goods, books, CDs and DVDs.

Adam Rider, director of retail, said: “We’re always striving to meet the needs of the local community by providing the best shopping experience possible, which in turn supports the invaluable work we do as a charity.

“Through the generosity of local people’s donations, we are able to fill our 11 shops with an array of pre-loved and recycled items, the sales of which help fund our 30-plus community services.

“If you have any unneeded items around the house, please consider dropping them into your nearest shop or requesting our free furniture collection service.”

Visit the shops section at www.guildcare.org for more information on shop locations and donation options.