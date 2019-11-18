Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cats of the week Mischief and Trouble

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for Mischief and Trouble.

Mischief is a 10-year-old Burmese male and Trouble is a 5-year-old ginger and white male.

These two lovely boys play and sleep together and really are devoted to each other.

They are not used to children, but would suit a busy home, as they are well named.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.