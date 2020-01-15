Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cats of the week Isla and Ivy

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for two-year-old sisters Isla and Ivy.
These delightful girls are looking for a home together and although probably rather shy initially, when they get to know you they will be just fine.
In keeping with their young and energetic stage of life, they would suit a lively household.
All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.
For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.
