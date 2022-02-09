Buddy's Café in South Farm Road is a social hub which is part of Worthing Mencap, an organisation championing the rights of people with learning disabilities and their families. Buddy's was inspected on August 1, 2019. Photo: Google Street View
Bungaroosh Café Bistro has been serving diners in Bath Place since February 2019. It was inspected on December 13, 2021
Café 7 in Station Parade, Tarring Road. Café 7 was inspected on April 18, 2018. Photo: Google Street View
Pavillion Atrium, Worthing Promenade, previously known as Café Denton. This café was inspected on September 5, 2018
Coast Café, situated in the Chalet Kiosks East And West Beach Parade, is open seven days a week and serves hot food and drinks. This was inspected on September 28 ,2021
Dukes of Tarring in Church Road serves Artisan coffee, teas and hot chocolate as well as homemade daily cakes and pastries. Dukes of Tarring was inspected on February 11, 2019. Photo: Google Street View
Goring Café and Restaurant in Goring Road, Goring. This was inspected on January 27, 2020. Photo: Google Street View
Istanbul Café in Heene Road, Worthing. This café was inspected on July 17, 2018. Photo: Google Street View
The Lazy Brunch Kitchen in Goring Road. This was inspected on February 11, 2019. Photo: Google Street View
The Lido Café on Worthing Promendade offers a wide selection of hot and cold drinks and light snacks. The Lido was inspected on July 3, 2019
Lucifer's in Portland Road serves barista coffee, draft beers, decadent wines and exclusive cocktails. Lucifier's was inspected on August 27, 2019. Photo: Google Street View
Marine Gardens Restaurant in West Parade offers a selection of cold and hot food as well as a wide range of cakes, ice cream and drinks. This was inspected on January 15, 2020. Photo: Google Street View
Muldoons in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater Street, is a café that serves all day breakfasts, home made cakes, and speciality teas, coffees, smoothies and frappes. Muldoons was inspected on November 28, 2018. Photo: Google Street View
Nikki's Café in Rectory Road offers all day breakfasts, freshly baked and filled sandwhiches and home made cakes and pastries. Nikki's was inspected on August 12, 2019. Photo: Google Street View
Sea Lane Café in Marine Crescent, Goring-by-sea. Sea Lane was inspected on November 28, 2018. Photo: Google Street View