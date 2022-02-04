All the eateries listed were inspected between 2018 and 2022. Two more articles to follow with more five-star-rated cafés.
1.
Monty's Café in Railway Approach is a family run business. Monty's was inspected on February 25, 2020. Photo: Google Street View
2.
Picnic Café in Downlands Parade offers traditional English breakfasts and lunches cooked to order. Picnic was inspected on July 2019. Photo: Google Street View
3.
Smiley's Café in South Farm Road. Smiley's was inspected on January 30 2019. Photo: Google Street View
4.
The Happy Teapot in Richmond Road. Photo: Google Street View
