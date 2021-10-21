Le Serve School of Ballet and Theatre Dance in Tarring Road held dance exams across two days in July, and celebrated their success on Saturday, October 9, at Our Lady of Sion Junior School.

Examinations were through the National Association of Teachers of Dance, for whom Valerie Le Serve is an examiner and head of ballet.

A spokesperson for Le Serve School of Ballet Theatre Dance said: “After a very long wait due to the pandemic, examinations in ballet, modern stage and jazz, tap, contemporary and street dance were taken at the school’s own studio.

Prize-winners from the LeServe school of dance, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“100 per cent success was achieved with every student achieving Distinction.

“The prize giving afternoon commenced with a performance by the students and culminated in the presentation of all awards.

“The major award winners were: Ella Aubrey, Francesca Evans-Jones, Mayumi De Silva, Catrin Hill, Tegan Hill, Shelley Huckett-Davies, Eva Northmore, Jessica Ralph, Piper Scrace, Phoebe Tyler, and Roman Young.