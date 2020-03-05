World Book Day 2020: Worthing children dress up as their favourite book characters
Children across Worthing honoured their favourite literary characters by dressing up as them for the day and going to school to show off their outfits.
Take a look through these fantastic pictures and see the brilliant creativity displayed at this years World Book Day.
Max Salvucci, 9 and Alex Salvucci 6 from Goring primary school, both as Harry potter and Krystal Bruno-Wilkinson from Heene Primary School as Pocahontas
Dylan , 7 as the Tiger from The Tiger who came to tea, attends Palatine and 'Charlie Louis, 7. from The Laurels Primary as Harry from Harry and his bucket full of dinosaurs
Max Gooding, 2, who goes to Home from Home Nursery dressed as Zog
Gracie Cole, 8, Thomas A Becket Junior as the Genie from Aladdin and Raya Reynolds ,8 , West park , Alice in wonderland
