Woman dies in Worthing Hospital after fall

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who died at Worthing Hospital.

Christina Batchelor died at the hospital in Lyndhurst Road on June 23, following a fall at her home in Old Manor Road, Rustington.

An inquest into her death opened at Crawley Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (July 2).

It heard that the 92-year-old, who was widowed and lived alone, had a fall at her home on May 30, and was taken to hospital.

Her condition then deteriorated and she sadly died.

A post-mortem examination found the main cause of death to be bronchopneumonia.

Rib fractures also contributed to her death, the inquest heard.

Mrs Batchelor, a retired cleaner, was born in County Galway, Ireland.

A full inquest into her death has been set for September 24.

