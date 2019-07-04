Woman dies in Worthing Hospital after fall

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who died at Worthing Hospital.
Christina Batchelor died at the hospital in Lyndhurst Road on June 23, following a fall at her home in Old Manor Road, Rustington.
An inquest into her death opened at Crawley Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (July 2).
It heard that the 92-year-old, who was widowed and lived alone, had a fall at her home on May 30, and was taken to hospital.
Her condition then deteriorated and she sadly died.
A post-mortem examination found the main cause of death to be bronchopneumonia.
Rib fractures also contributed to her death, the inquest heard.
Mrs Batchelor, a retired cleaner, was born in County Galway, Ireland.
A full inquest into her death has been set for September 24.
READ MORE: Worthing woman found dead at home
Heartbroken Shoreham man takes his own life after losing wife of 69 years