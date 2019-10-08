When does the Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch open for 2019?

A popular pumpkin-picking event promising fun for all the family is set to reopen.

Sompting is hosting its second annual pumpkin festival, with the village’s Pumpkin Picking Patch opening once again this weekend.

The Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch is back for 2019

A spokesman said: “We have planted 150,000 seeds, over 32 varieties of pumpkins and gourds on 50 acres across four sites across the south of the UK. They are growing happily, and will be ready and waiting to be picked in time for Hallowe’en.

“There are wheelbarrows to push, Hallowe’en crafts, fun activities, great food, and if you are very lucky you may catch a glimpse of our friendly witch family. This year we have a number of new attractions, strawbale sculptures and a pumpkin house. The pumpkin sites will be open in most weather but please check facebook or this website for any updates. Wellies and raincoats are useful pumpkin picking accessories!”

The Sompting site – off Steepdown Road, just off the A27 – will be open this Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13, and then from October 19 until Hallowe’en, October 31.

For more details, see pumpkinpickingpatch.com and www.facebook.com/Pumpkin PickingPatch