WEST SUSSEX: Mannings decision

Shoreham’s Mannings redevelopment given nod as park gets £15k boost

The Ham Road recreation ground, which features a popular skate park, will benefit improvements courtesy of a legal agreement between Adur District Council and Southern Housing Group.

Known as a Section 106 agreement, it forms part of planning permission given to the developer to demolish and rebuild a block of flats in Surry Street.

An application to demolish The Mannings, a ‘deteriorating’ four-storey block, and replace it with another up to six storeys high was given the nod by the council’s planning committee on Monday (November 11).

The £15,000 was requested by the committee and will be added to other contributions already included in the application report, such as 30 per cent affordable housing and money towards local fire and library services.

The new block would have 74 flats, compared to the 40 in Mannings. They would be laid out over three to six floors, 28 of which would be one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom.

Those living in The Mannings – which was built in the early 1980s – would be temporarily rehoused while the work was carried out.

It is expected to be completed by 2023.

The council received a handful of letters about the application – two in support and eight objections.

Some liked the proposed design of the new flats, while others were worried not enough parking or rented homes had been included.

The application allows for 27 parking spaces, three of which would be wheelchair accessible, as well space for 86 bicycles.

While The Mannings flats are all social-rented, the new ones would have 17 social-rented flats and 57 for shared ownership.

A report to the planning committee said: “Although its intended tenure mix would produce 23 fewer social-rented flats then the existing, it provides 34 additional affordable homes overall.

“Southern Housing Group also states that it is in the process of purchasing nine recently constructed, open-market flats at 63 Brighton Road and will convert these to social-rented homes to rehouse existing tenants and that other similar purchases may follow.

“Overall therefore there will be a net increase in the level of affordable housing.”

When it came to the materials Southern Housing intended to use for the new flats, the committee suggested minor changes saying ‘that greater thought needed to be given to creating more visual interest in the principal elevations’.

The council’s head of planning will give final approval once the Section 106 agreement has been agreed.