West Sussex firefighters who have lost their lives remembered at memorial service

Fire stations across West Sussex gathered to pay respect to firefighters who have lost their lives.

Photos taken by our photographer Eddie Mitchell show firefighters paying their respects at a memorial service held at Worthing Fire Station yesterday (May 4), as part of Firefighters' Memorial Day. A minute's silence took place across the county at midday. A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Stations across West Sussex gathered to pay respect to past and current firefighters as part of Firefighters' Memorial Day and International Firefighters Day, two of which were in memory of our very own Simon Constable and Mark Butler."

Firefighters' Memorial Day in West Sussex Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters' Memorial Day in West Sussex Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters' Memorial Day in West Sussex Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters' Memorial Day in West Sussex Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more