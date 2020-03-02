West Sussex fire engine stars in BBC Top Gear episode

A West Sussex fire engine has starred in an episode of BBC’s Top Gear.

The engine, formerly the ‘pride and joy’ of Storrington Fire Station, was used in the precision driving skills round of an emergency services challenge in yesterday’s episode (March 1).

Freddie Flintoff in the fire engine from Storrington - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Lee Brimble BBC iPlayer

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “Some say, this fire engine was once the pride and joy of @Station_50 and once single handedly tackled a fire in a chippy in the village using just an extension ladder and small tools.

“All we know is that it will be stealing the limelight on @BBC_TopGear.”

During the segment Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff said the race for was ‘proper bragging rights’.

The fire engine came third in the race, registering a time of 2 minutes 54 seconds on the track. The police van completed the circuit in 2 minutes 38 seconds and the ambulance service won, registering a time of 2 minutes 29 seconds.

The fire engine which was featured on Top Gear. Photo courtesy of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Ahead of the episode’s screening Storrington Fire Station said: “One of the pumps based at Storrington until 2015 will have a starring role in Sunday’s episode on @BBC_TopGear as they put appliances from all three emergency services against each other on the show’s famous circuit.”

