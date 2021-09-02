Card payment specialists takepayments Limited analysed the number of fish and chip shops across popular seaside towns to reveal which had the most number.

It also analysed the prices for cod, chips, and mushy peas from TripAdvisor’s top rated chip shop from each town on the list to reveal which location has the best value fish and chips.

www.takepayments.com counted the number of fish and chip shops across popular seaside towns to reveal the number of chip shops per town. Using Trip Advisor, takepayments then researched into the cheapest cost for the top rated restaurants per town to reveal the town with the best value meal.

Photo: Tripadvisor

Bognor Regis was listed in 7th place with Ye Olde Fish and Chippe Shoppe in Middleton Road, offering fish, chips and mushy peas at £7.65. Margate was listed in first place at £5.

In terms of numbers, Bournemouth was listed in first place, with 119 fish and chip shops and restaurants. Torquay and Paignton both had more than 100 fish and chip shops in the area. Bognor Regis was listed in 24th place with 26 venues in the town.

Even for towns which are more sparsely populated, many still have a large number of fish and chip offerings. Tenby which as a smaller than average population of 5,000 people, has more than 43 fish and chip offerings, which equates to 7.8 fish and chip shop/restaurants per 1,000 people.

Sandra Rowley, from takepayments, said: “Who doesn’t love fish and chips by the sea?

Ye Olde Fish and Chippe Shoppe in Middleton Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Tripadvisor

"Our research goes to show that there is still huge demand for fish and chips across the country but even more so for coastal towns with hundreds of fish and chip shops serving to hungry tourists.