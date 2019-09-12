West Sussex Camping and Caravanning Club raise funds for the Shoreham RNLI

The Shoreham RNLI has been awarded a cheque of almost £2,000 by the West Sussex division of the Camping and Caravanning Club.

A spokesman for the group said it was a ‘great honour’ to present the lifeboat crew with the funds at the station in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on Tuesday.

The cheque presentation took place on Tuesday

“We all worked hard to raise this by having a fete, a bake off where people baked cakes in our units in our caravans and motorhomes and afternoon cream tea," the spokesman said.

Find out more about the club at westsussexda.org.uk/wordpress

Earlier this week, one of the youngest members of the Shoreham lifeboat crew was presented with a Woman in Search and Rescue award - read more here.

SEE MORE: Arundel Bypass: MP and support group officially back one of the six options on offer

Sussex mum charged over death of eight-week-old baby daughter appears in court

Littlehampton Bonfire: this is how you can volunteer to save the popular event

