West Sussex Camping and Caravanning Club raise funds for the Shoreham RNLI

The Shoreham RNLI has been awarded a cheque of almost £2,000 by the West Sussex division of the Camping and Caravanning Club.
A spokesman for the group said it was a ‘great honour’ to present the lifeboat crew with the funds at the station in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on Tuesday.
“We all worked hard to raise this by having a fete, a bake off where people baked cakes in our units in our caravans and motorhomes and afternoon cream tea," the spokesman said.
Find out more about the club at westsussexda.org.uk/wordpress
Earlier this week, one of the youngest members of the Shoreham lifeboat crew was presented with a Woman in Search and Rescue award - read more here.
