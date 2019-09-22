West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society’s Ploughing Match & Show in pictures
Crowds flocked to Applesham Farm in Coombes on Saturday for the West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society’s annual Ploughing Match & Show.
The celebration of rural life – hosted by W.D. Passmore & Sons – featured 12 different ploughing classes, a sheep-shearing demonstration, poultry show, bale rolling and much more.
DM1992909a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175019008
DM1992922a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175104008
DM1992929a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175209008
DM1992943a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Ferret racing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-181401008
