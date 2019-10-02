Wave of light to help highlight baby loss

Parents affected by baby loss will be helping create a wave of light across the world by lighting candles to raise awareness of stillbirth and neonatal death.

The charity Sands is supporting the worldwide Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019 and asking the community to join in by lighting a candle.

Michelle Simpson, chairman of Brighton and Worthing Sands, said: “Sadly, many parents do not receive the support they need. Care can vary depending on when and where they experience a loss.

“Sands aim to offer support to anyone affected by baby loss. Our befriending service is a listening ear for anyone who wants to talk to someone who really gets it, families talk about the pride and love they have for their babies and it is a friendly supportive conversation with parents who have a shared experience.”

The 17th annual week runs from Wednesday, October 9, to Tuesday, October 15, and the plan is for a global Wave of Light on the final day, International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Families across the world will be lighting a candle at 7pm local time and leaving it burning for at least one hour to remember all babies that have died too soon.

Businesses are asked to light up the workplace up in pink and blue in memory of babies who have died in pregnancy or infancy, helping to raise awareness around the loss.

The week is also a platform to call for tangible improvements in policy, research, bereavement care and support.

Brighton and Worthing Sands runs a befriending service to support families who are devastated by baby loss. Run entirely by parents who have experienced a bereavement themselves, the service takes the form of monthly support groups or one-to-one support over the phone.

To help raise funds for the group, a quiz night will be held at the Harbour Club in Shoreham Beach on Friday, October 11, at 7.15pm.

Visit www.brightonandworthingsands.org.uk for more information.