Watch grey seal playing on Ferring beach

A grey seal was spotted playing on Ferring beach.

On Monday evening, Michelle Payne was with the 1st Ferring Scout Group for a beach clean when she saw the seal coming out of the water and decided to take some photos and a video of the mammal.

The grey seal was photographed on Worthing beach. Picture: Michelle Payne

She said: "I was totally amazed and utterly speechless to see such a sight on our local beach. I have always lived by the coast and have never seen anything like it. I feel so privileged that my family and I got to witness it together.

"The children were totally shocked and stared in amazement. Not something you see on your local beach every day."

She added: "I'm sure he was thanking the girls and boys for keeping the beach clean."

She shared the pictures she took on Facebook on Monday, getting more than 1,400 likes.

According to The Wildlife Trust, the grey seal is the larger of the UK's two native seal species, with adult males growing as large as 2.6m and 300kg in weight. Their scientific name, Halichoerus grypus, means 'hook-nosed sea pig' in Latin.

Do you have photographs or video of any sealife you have spotted along the coast? Send us them on Facebook or email and we could feature them on our website.