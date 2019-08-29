Watch dozens of motorbikes escort Shoreham's Parys Lapper on his final journey

Dozens of motorbikes roared through Shoreham and Worthing this afternoon as they accompanied Parys Lapper on his final journey.

Parys Lapper, who was well known for starring in the BBC series Child of Our Times, died two weeks ago, aged 19.

The motorbike procession

He was remembered by his family as a ‘a mischievous, generous, kind, loving, frustrating, cheeky, forgiving, beautiful boy’.

His mother, the Shoreham artist Alison Lapper, who posed while pregnant with Parys for a statue which was displayed in Trafalgar Square, had asked for as many 'noisy motorbikes' as possible to accompany Parys on his final journey from her home in Shoreham Beach to Worthing crematorium.

The motorbike procession

Parys Lapper with his mother, Alison Lappe. Photo by Si Clift