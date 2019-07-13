Watch a time lapse video of the Worthing Wheel as it opens for business

The Worthing Wheel is open for business - and here is a time lapse video of the popular attraction.

The Worthing Wheel began taking customers in the last couple of days, ahead of the grand opening on Friday at midday.

The Worthing Wheel on the seafront is complete. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Read more: Worthing Wheel is poised to open

Operated by de Koning Leisure Ltd, a Worthing Borough Council spokesman said the wheel was part of their plan 'to evolve the seafront and town centre into compelling destination for visitors and residents alike'.

Have you tried out the wheel? Did you take photos? Send them in to us for a chance to see them published.