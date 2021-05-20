Walk challenge to support Shoreham church and wider community

Mark, who is a member of the town centre church’s congregation, is hoping to raise £10,000 with his sponsored pilgrimage from St Mary de Haura to Chichester Cathedral.

Mark said: “I can see all the great work St Mary’s carries out in our community. The pandemic has brought financial challenges to so many great causes and I wanted to help as best I can.

“To me, combining my faith with my walking boots is an obvious thing to do. When I did something similar last year, our community was wonderfully supportive. We raised £6,000.

Mark Potter is raising money for St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham

“I’ve been encouraged by many people to find a similar challenge they can get behind.

“This year I’m hoping to raise £10,000, so please sponsor me if you’re able to. I’ll be very grateful and I know it will be spent wisely and thoughtfully by Reverend Ann and our Parish Church Council.”

The 30-mile walk is planned for Saturday, June 12, and one sponsor has already stepped forward with an offer to help by matching Mark’s fundraising.

Mark explained: “My employer, Legal & General, has said it will match each penny raised, up to a generous £5,000.”

The route will take him up into the South Downs National Park and west along the South Downs Way to Amberley.

From there he will join the Monarch’s Way towards Goodwood and then follow the Literary Trail into Chichester.

Mark said: “The 30-mile journey includes climbing many hills that, in total, means I will also walk up and down the equivalent height of a mountain.

“This trek is a challenge for any walker. Fortunately, I won’t be alone and will be supported by two friends.

“Steve Emerson is joining to help keep up the pace to finish inside a target of ten hours and Chris Davis is an experienced navigator, to make sure we doesn’t get lost.”

The group will be departing from the church at 8am, following a blessing by the Rev Ann Waizeneker.