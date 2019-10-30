Vegan and eco-friendly festival in Shoreham this weekend

Shoreham’s first vegan and eco-friendly festival will take place this weekend with the aim of showing how to live a more sustainable and compassionate lifestyle.

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday (November 2) at The Shoreham Centre in Pond Road between 10am and 4pm, and will boast a wide variety of stalls and guest speakers.

The Shoreham Eco/Vegan Festival has been organised by Lancing couple Paul and Dawn Hendy of Sussex vegan Events who also held Worthing’s first vegan fair last year.

Paul said: “Thanks to Greta Thunberg, everyone knows about climate change and the recent exploits of ‘Extension Rebellion’ in London has raised awareness and focused the minds of people around climate change issues.

“We will be sharing how to live a more sustainable and compassionate lifestyle with a wide variety of ethical vegan stallholders including mushroom growing kits, vegan mayo/dips, local health food shop, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages, clothing, chocolate, cheese, protein powder and animal charity stalls.”

Worthing’s first and only fully vegan eatery, Cactus Kitchen Gals, will be among those serving food and will bring a variety of sweet treats including cakes, donuts, brownies, bread pudding, rice krispy treats and more.

Others include VBab Worthing and its vegan doner kebabs, Veer - The Specialist Beer Company which will bring its craft beer and cider, Brighton-based Flux which will be serving up Californian-inspired vegan food including homemade seitan burgers, corn tacos with freshly made fillings like Jackfruit or seitan and vegan caesar salads, and Pags Treats whose chocolates are all artisan, hand-tempered and homemade as well as ethical, eco-friendly and wrapped in a home-compostable ‘plastic-like’ packaging made from wood-pulp.

Shoreham’s very own Best Health Food Shop – based in East Street where you can stock up on food, toiletries, supplements and household goods – will also be at the event.

Among the guest speakers will be Wenda Shehata who will give her first talk for ten years about what’s at the heart of Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary, in East Sussex, which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year.

Wenda will share the Sanctuary’s philosophy; the importance of co-existence, the art of living gently and nurturing the environment for benefit of all.

Giving sanctuary to cows and their friends since 1995, Hugletts Wood has come to specialise in caring especially for farm animals, facing mental and physical challenges.

Paul added: “Coming over from Hong Kong we have Animals Asia Founder and Moon Bear Hero, Jill Robinson who founded the charity in 1998.

“Jill will be updating everyone on the incredible progress Animals Asia are making in animal welfare and putting an end to the bear bile trade.

“Animals Asia has, to date, rescued over 600 bears, caring for them at their award-winning bear sanctuaries in China and Vietnam, they also work to end the trade in dogs and cats for food in China and Vietnam and campaign for an end to abusive animal practices in zoos and safari parks in Asia.

“We’re very lucky that Jill will actually be speaking twice - at 12 noon and 2pm at The Shoreham Centre.”

The festival’s third speaker is vegan nutritionist Julie Stewart who will be giving a talk on healthy eating for life as well as on using food as medicine.

Paul said: “Julie can offer support and advice with all aspects of nutrition and lifestyle medicine.

“Helping you feel better the plant based way, you can feel younger as you grow older!”

All monies raised at the festival will be split between Animals Asia and Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary.

