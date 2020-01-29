VE Day commemorative tea dance among activities enjoyed by Upper Beeding children
It has been a busy time at Upper Beeding Primary School as children enjoyed getting stuck into a variety of activities.
On Monday, January 27, the secretary of the Penny Farthing Club came to visit with his retro bicycle.
Upper Beeding Primary School children performed a dance at their VE Day celebrations SUS-200129-103754001
User (UGC)
Upper Beeding Primary School children brought their bikes and scooters to school to launch their new 'on the move' topic SUS-200129-103720001
User (UGC)
Upper Beeding Primary School staff at the medieval party SUS-200129-103743001
User (UGC)
Upper Beeding Primary School
View more