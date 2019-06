Staff at an Upper Beeding care home were celebrated and thanked for their work on National Nurses Day.

After 14 of the home’s 15 nurses attended a meeting, they gathered with residents’ group the Rabbit Hole Club.

Residents raised a toast to the staff

Everyone raised a toast and enjoyed a buffet together to say a huge thank you for all the nurses do at the home.

Owners Alan and Zoe Fry presented gifts to all the nurses to say a special thank you, before Zoe was presented with flowers of her own.