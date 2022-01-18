Dogs Scotty and Georgie, and cats Jake and Mikey, are two bonded pairs looking for homes in which to spend the rest of their lives.

Scotty and Georgie have been in the care of the rescue almost since it was incorporated in January 2021 and are currently in foster in Battle, East Sussex. Despite being young at heart, they have been unsuccessful in finding adoptive homes due to their old age.

PAWS and Whiskers Sussex (PAWS) said:

Bonded dogs Scotty and Georgie are looking for a permanent foster home.

"Scotty and Georgie are full of character and are looking for a retirement home with a cosy sofa (or lap!) to snooze on.

"Both boys enjoy being around people, especially if there’s an opportunity for a cuddle.

"Scotty greets guests with special gifts and Georgie will “chatter” to anyone who will listen!

"Georgie especially loves children and doesn’t hesitate to plonk himself down next to them and ask for a belly rub.

Brothers Jake and Mikey are looking for a permanent foster home.

"They will make a wonderful addition to a loving foster family."

It is believed that Jake and Mikey will not be adopted as Mikey is blind and Jake could potentially face issues with his eyes in the future. This is due to them possibly being starved as kittens. They are currently in foster in Bexhill with dogs, cats and young children but are looking for a quiet home together.

PAWS said:

"Brothers Jake and Mikey are a fab pair.

"Mikey is blind, however this doesn't hold him back and he is the braver of the two.

"Jake is more shy and tends to follow his brother's lead before he feels brave enough to explore on his own.

"Both boys are complete snuggle bugs and love to curl up into the crook of their foster's arm or sit on her shoulders.

"They must be homed together and must remain as indoor cats only, although a secure catio could be appropriate."

Permanent fosters essentially adopt the animal while the rescue pays for veterinary care and insurance.

Paws and Whiskers Sussex aims to find 'forever homes' for all of its animals, but due to factors such as old age and health issues, some have been unable to find suitable families. To help find loving homes for these unlucky few, the animal rescue is looking at alternative routes to rehoming, such as permanent fostering.

A permanent foster will:

Take care of an animal for the rest of their lives and treat them as your own

Cover the cost of food, toys, bedding, flea and worm treatments, vaccine boosters and annual health checks. (PAWS will pay for insurance and unexpected vet costs.)

Stay in regular contact with PAWS to provide updates on the animals in your care

Have a yearly visit from a member of the PAWS team

Provide vet records for all treatments, including vaccination boosters and health checks

If you would like to apply to become a permanent foster, click here.